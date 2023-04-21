8 bikers fined Tk24,000 for violating traffic rules on Padma Bridge

The traffic police today (Friday, 21 April) fined eight motorcyclists and their pillions Tk24,000 for violating traffic rules on Padma Bridge.

"Total eight people were fined for lane violation and taking photos on the bridge. The fines were collected from 9-11am this morning," Munshiganj Traffic Inspector Bazlur Rahman told The Business Standard.

"Motorcycle movement on Padma Bridge started from 6am on Thursday (20 April) subject to certain conditions. The bikers were fined under the Road Transport Act 2018," he added.

Padma Bridge was opened to the public on 26 June 2022, a day after Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the Padma Bridge.

However, the Bridges Division banned motorcycles on the bridge from 27 June as the pressure of motorbikes overwhelmed the toll plaza employees and two bikers died in a crash on the bridge on 26 June.