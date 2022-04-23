Two farmers killed by lightning strike in Sunamganj

Two farmers were killed by lightning strike while working in Dabhanga Haor at Dhitpur village under Dirai upazila of the district last evening.

The deceased were identified as Rabindra Das, 55, and Tipu Das, 25, residents of the village.

The victims died on the spot when a streak of thunderbolt struck them while they were covering their harvested paddy at Dabhanga Haor in the last evening, said Ekbar Hossain, chairman of Kulonja Union.

Officer-in-charge (OC) of Dirai Police Station Md Saiful Alam confirmed the incident.