Two farmers die from suspected heatstroke in Nilphamari

Bangladesh

UNB
24 April, 2024, 07:00 pm
Last modified: 24 April, 2024, 07:02 pm

Representational Photo: Collected
Representational Photo: Collected

Two farmers died from suspected heatstroke in separate upazilas of Nilphamari on Wednesday (24 April) afternoon.

The deceased were identified as Anarul Ahmen, 52, and Abu Taleb, 54.

In Domar Upazila, Anarul fell ill while working on a field under the open sky around 1:30pm. Later, locals rescued him and took him to the Domar Health Upazila Complex, where a doctor declared him dead.

Mongla records today’s highest temperature at 41.6°C

Domar Police Station Officer-in-Charge Mohsin Ali confirmed the matter.

In Dimla upazila, Abu Taleb felt sick while working on farmland. Later, locals took him to the health complex, where the duty doctor declared him dead.

