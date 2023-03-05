Two family members dead, 4 injured in Munshiganj road accident

Two people were dead and four were injured in a collision involving three vehicles at Munshiganj's Gazaria upazila on the Dhaka-Chattogram highway.

According to police, the accident occurred around 3:45 am today when a microbus carrying Momen Mia (35), who lived in Saudi Arabia, and his family were heading towards Titas upazila of Cumilla from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport.

When the microbus reached Gazaria's Boktar Kandi area, a covered van hit the vehicle from the back, pushing the microbus to the other side of the divider and into the Dhaka-bound lane.

A Dhaka-bound bus carrying 40 passengers from Sajek Valley hit the vehicle a second time. The bus collided with a nearby tree after failing to control its speed. All the passengers of the bus were unharmed. They were sent to their destination in another bus, our Munshiganj correspondent reports.

The deceased were identified as Dulal Mia, 60, brother-in-law of Momen Mia, and Md. Hossain, 10, the nephew of the latter. Their bodies have been kept at Bhaberchar Health Complex in Gazaria.

Meanwhile, Momen and his brother, Akhtar Hossain, are undergoing treatment and are in critical condition.

Bhaberchar Highway Police Outpost Sub-inspector Riyad said the covered van and the bus were seized, but the drivers fled. Police have also seized the damaged microbus.