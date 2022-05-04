Two die in road accident on Barisal-Patuakhali highway

Bangladesh

UNB
04 May, 2022, 11:35 am
Last modified: 04 May, 2022, 11:37 am

Related News

Two die in road accident on Barisal-Patuakhali highway

UNB
04 May, 2022, 11:35 am
Last modified: 04 May, 2022, 11:37 am
Representational Image
Representational Image

Two youths were killed and another was injured when their bike collided with a motorised three-wheeler on the busy Barisal-Patuakhali highway in Jhalakathi district on Tuesday midnight.

The deceased were identified as Nirob, 25, son of Shahjahan Mridha, and Limon, 20, son of Nasir Howldar. Both were residents of ward 29 area in Barishal city.

The accident occurred around 12am near the Kather Ghor area of Nalchity upazila on the Barisal-Patuakhali highway.

According to witnesses, Nirob with his two friends -- Limon and Sumon -- were travelling towards Barishal on a motorcycle when it collided with the three-wheeler. Nirob dead on the spot in the impact.

Limon died of his injuries at Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College and Hospital, while Sumon is battling for his life at the medical facility, said Abul Kalam, ward master of the hospital.

Ataur Rahman, officer-in-charge of Nalchity police station, said the injured was taken to hospital by locals. "We are looking into the matter," he said.
 

Top News

Accident / road accident

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A day with the GPX Demon GR165R

A day with the GPX Demon GR165R

5h | Wheels
Maisha Mahjabeen Priooty, a Dhaka based Instagram influencer. Photo: Courtesy

Your guide to acing a summer-proof Eid look

3d | Mode
Tyler Cowen. Illustration: TBS

Why does the tech workforce lean left?

3d | Thoughts
Dr. Md Asadul Islam and Dr. Mohammad Enamul Hoque. Illustration: TBS

We have the lowest minimum wage in Asia-Pacific. It is high time to revise it

3d | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

Best movies about bank robbery

Best movies about bank robbery

1h | Videos
Eid adda with Toma Mirza

Eid adda with Toma Mirza

4h | Videos
Is Semai a native food

Is Semai a native food

20h | Videos
Will Russia-Ukraine war have any effect on Bangladesh's diplomacy?

Will Russia-Ukraine war have any effect on Bangladesh's diplomacy?

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Infrastructure

4 times higher cost proposed for traffic monitoring on Dhaka-Mawa highway

2
Photo: MumitM/TBS
Bangladesh

A city where children can’t play

3
Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years
Economy

Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years

4
File Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Economy

The return of hundi

5
As Russia turns off gas to Europe, LNG worry spikes
Energy

As Russia turns off gas to Europe, LNG worry spikes

6
Photos: Noor-a-Alam
Panorama

How mosques and markets created an illegal marketplace for jammers, boosters