Two die in road accident on Barisal-Patuakhali highway

Two youths were killed and another was injured when their bike collided with a motorised three-wheeler on the busy Barisal-Patuakhali highway in Jhalakathi district on Tuesday midnight.

The deceased were identified as Nirob, 25, son of Shahjahan Mridha, and Limon, 20, son of Nasir Howldar. Both were residents of ward 29 area in Barishal city.

The accident occurred around 12am near the Kather Ghor area of Nalchity upazila on the Barisal-Patuakhali highway.

According to witnesses, Nirob with his two friends -- Limon and Sumon -- were travelling towards Barishal on a motorcycle when it collided with the three-wheeler. Nirob dead on the spot in the impact.

Limon died of his injuries at Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College and Hospital, while Sumon is battling for his life at the medical facility, said Abul Kalam, ward master of the hospital.

Ataur Rahman, officer-in-charge of Nalchity police station, said the injured was taken to hospital by locals. "We are looking into the matter," he said.

