Two dead in road accidents in Dhaka’s Paltan and Jatrabari

Bangladesh

UNB
20 June, 2024, 01:10 pm
Last modified: 20 June, 2024, 01:20 pm

Related News

Two dead in road accidents in Dhaka’s Paltan and Jatrabari

Police believe the victims were likely vagrants.

UNB
20 June, 2024, 01:10 pm
Last modified: 20 June, 2024, 01:20 pm
Two dead in road accidents in Dhaka’s Paltan and Jatrabari

Two unidentified individuals lost their lives in separate road accidents in Dhaka's Paltan and Jatrabari areas early this morning.

Police believe the victims were likely vagrants.

Md Abdul Aziz, Sub-Inspector (SI) of Paltan police station, reported that a man, approximately 32 years old, was sleeping near the road divider at Paltan intersection. Around 5:30 am, a truck ran over him.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

He was taken to the emergency department of Dhaka Medical College and Hospital at 6:20 am, where doctors confirmed his death after examination, Aziz said. "We have detained the truck driver, Mohsin, and seized the vehicle," he added.

In a separate incident, a man, approximately 45 years old, was killed after being struck by an unidentified vehicle on the Jatrabari Flyover.

Police recovered the body after receiving a report around 1:30 am, according to Sub-Inspector (SI) Hiraman Biswas of the Jatrabari police station. The body was later sent to the emergency department of DMCH.

Legal measures are being taken regarding the accident, added Biswas.

Top News

Accident / death / Dhaka

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Please stop with the generic Eid greetings

2h | Panorama
A recent study showed that a large earthquake could bring the risk of river flooding in Bangladesh. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

An earthquake changed Padma's course 2,500 years ago. Can it happen again?

4h | Panorama
Illustration: Freepik

My songs of sleepless nights

1d | Features
From 'Hobar Ekkhan' to 'Returning Home': The tales of Eid advertisements

From 'Hobar Ekkhan' to 'Returning Home': The tales of Eid advertisements

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Israel warns for all-out war against Hezbollah

Israel warns for all-out war against Hezbollah

16h | Videos
Dog farm in Dinajpur; Annual income is 25 lakh taka

Dog farm in Dinajpur; Annual income is 25 lakh taka

3h | Videos
South Africa to face host USA in the first match of Super 8

South Africa to face host USA in the first match of Super 8

19h | Videos
What the budget offers to common people

What the budget offers to common people

18h | Videos