Two dead in road accidents in Dhaka’s Paltan and Jatrabari
Police believe the victims were likely vagrants.
Two unidentified individuals lost their lives in separate road accidents in Dhaka's Paltan and Jatrabari areas early this morning.
Md Abdul Aziz, Sub-Inspector (SI) of Paltan police station, reported that a man, approximately 32 years old, was sleeping near the road divider at Paltan intersection. Around 5:30 am, a truck ran over him.
He was taken to the emergency department of Dhaka Medical College and Hospital at 6:20 am, where doctors confirmed his death after examination, Aziz said. "We have detained the truck driver, Mohsin, and seized the vehicle," he added.
In a separate incident, a man, approximately 45 years old, was killed after being struck by an unidentified vehicle on the Jatrabari Flyover.
Police recovered the body after receiving a report around 1:30 am, according to Sub-Inspector (SI) Hiraman Biswas of the Jatrabari police station. The body was later sent to the emergency department of DMCH.
Legal measures are being taken regarding the accident, added Biswas.