Two dead, 20 injured in head-on collision between buses in Mymensingh

At least two passengers died and 20 others were injured in a head-on collision between two buses at Tarakanda upazila of Mymensingh today (16 April).

The accident happened when a Dhaka-bound bus collided head-on with a Sherpur-bound bus near Kodaldhar Bazar in the upazila at 8:30 AM on Tuesday, said Tarakanda Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Wazed Ali.

The identities of the deceased and injured could not be immediately ascertained.

Police and fire service personnel jointly launched rescue operations after being informed about the matter.

Among the injured, 16 passengers have been admitted to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital for treatment, said the police official.