Discrimination, sexual abuse have no place in peacekeeping missions: Foreign secy

Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen today (Sunday, 25 June) said Bangladesh looks forward to exploring effective strategies to ensure that all peacekeepers, irrespective of gender, can thrive in a safe and supportive environment.

"Discrimination and sexual abuse have no place in our Peacekeeping Missions, and we must collectively strive to eradicate such occurrences," he said while speaking at the opening session of the preparatory meeting of the UN Peacekeeping Ministerial.

He said their collective presence here today is a testament to Bangladesh's commitment to strengthening peacekeeping efforts.

"I firmly believe that this preparatory meeting will set the stage for the upcoming UN Peacekeeping Ministerial Meeting, which would need to take into account emerging concerns of the member states about the security situations in some missions," Masud Bin Momen said.

The commitments and recommendations that emerge from the discussions will constructively shape the future of peacekeeping, inspire all member states, and propel them towards a more inclusive, gender-responsive, and effective peacekeeping architecture, he said.

"Let us work together to create a more inclusive and equitable peacekeeping environment, where the voices and contributions of women are recognised, valued, and celebrated," the foreign secretary said.

The theme of the preparatory meeting, 'Women in UN Peacekeeping,' resonates deeply with the values and principles that Bangladesh holds dear, he observed.

As a leading Troop and Police Contributing Country to UN Peacekeeping Missions, the foreign secretary said, Bangladesh remains firmly committed to the principles and objectives of the United Nations in promoting peace, security, and gender equality. "We believe that gender equality and empowerment of women are crucial for sustainable peace and development."

UN Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations Jean-Pierre Lacroix emphasised the rights of all peacekeepers to be respected and work with dignity, irrespective of gender. Lacroix acknowledged that women peacekeepers currently make up only 6.5% of the entire UN contingent but highlighted the increasing numbers.

He shared ongoing and upcoming programmes aimed at protecting women peacekeepers and ensuring their equal rights during missions. Lacroix also called on authorities to minimise the time-consuming and bureaucratic process of on-trial proceedings in cases of sexual violence.

Inspector General of the Bangladesh Police (IGP) Chowdhury Abdullah Al Mamun highlighted the increased participation of women police officers in UN missions over the past two decades.

He stated that Bangladesh, starting from its involvement in East Timor in 2000, now boasts the second-highest number of women participants in 2023. Mamun praised Bangladesh's women police personnel, describing them as role models among the local communities in host countries.

Prominent speakers at the opening session included Major General A S M Ridwanur Rahman, commandant of the Bangladesh Institute of Peace and Security; Catherine Pollard, under-secretary-general for Management Strategy, Policy, and Compliance; Ambassador Luis Bermudez, director general for Political Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Uruguay; and Ulric Shanoon, director general of the Peace and Stabilisation Operations Programme at Global Affairs Canada.