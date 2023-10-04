Two-day long SME fair of women entrepreneurs kicks off in Dhaka

State Minister for Industries Kamal Ahmed Majumder checks out a dress at a stall at the fair on 4 October 2023. Photo: Courtesy

A two-day long fair, an initiative of SME Foundation, of women entrepreneurs kicked off in Dhaka on Wednesday (4 October).

At the fair, 85 women entrepreneurs producing various products including boutique, jute products, leather products, handicrafts, jewelry have set up stalls at the fair.

State Minister for Industries Kamal Ahmed Majumder inaugurated the fair at Institute of Architects Bangladesh premises on Wednesday.

The fair will be open to the public from 10.00am to 08.00pm on 4 and 5 October.

In the opening ceremony of the fair, State Minister Kamal Ahmed said, "A large part of the working women of Bangladesh is associated with the SME sector. If it is possible to ensure the marketing of products produced by women, the business development of women entrepreneurs will be easier."

He said if buyers come to the fair and buy products, the employment of women will increase.

It was informed at the event that only 7.21% of the more than 7.8 lakh CMSME industrial establishments in the country are being run by women entrepreneurs.

Also, 37% of women entrepreneurs talk about the capital crisis, 20% of women entrepreneurs identify product marketing as the main problem.