Two-day ban on tourists in Sundarbans for Denmark princess visit

A file photo of Sundarbans. photo: Collected
A file photo of Sundarbans. photo: Collected

The Forest Department has imposed a ban on tourists in the Sundarbans on Tuesday and Wednesday ahead of the visit of Denmark's Princess Mary Elisabeth.

Besides, no new fisherman, bawali and mouali will be able to enter the Sundarbans during these two days. 

Assistant Forest Conservator MA Hasan of the Sundarbans Satkhira range said Princess Elisabeth is scheduled to visit the Sundarbans and exchange views with the forest department officials on Wednesday.

"Tourists have been barred from entering the Sundarbans on Tuesday and Wednesday to ensure safety of the princess," MA Hasan said.

The Crown Princess will visit Kultoli village to meet climate vulnerable community members.

She will visit multipurpose cyclone shelter in the nearby community, meet its management committee and learn about its functions during cyclone. 

She will talk to community members close behind the embankment about vulnerability, loss and damages caused by cyclones. 

She is scheduled to leave Dhaka for Istanbul on Wednesday night. 

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen received Crown Princess of Denmark Mary Elizabeth who arrived here on Monday on a three-day visit.
 

Sundarbans

