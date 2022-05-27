Two CMP cops missing after training in Netherlands, says police official

Bangladesh

UNB
27 May, 2022, 07:35 pm
Last modified: 27 May, 2022, 07:45 pm

Two constables of Chattogram Metropolitan Police (CMP) did not return to the country on completion of training in the Dog Squad in the Netherlands, a police officer said on Friday.

The two, Shah Alam from Cox's Bazar and Russell Chandra Dey from Cumilla, are suspected to have fled the camp to stay back.

In Bangladesh, they stayed in the barracks of CMP's Dampara Police Lines and Mansurabad Police Lines.

Amir Zafar, deputy commissioner of CMP (Headquarters) said that on May 9, a team of 8 members of Chattogram Metropolitan Police went to the Netherlands to join the15- day training on Dog Squad management and operation.

But the day before departure, two constables left the camp in the afternoon in the name of tour. Since then, they have not been found, he said, adding that efforts are on to find them through the police headquarters and the foreign ministry.

The incident has already been reported to the Netherlands' embassy and police headquarters.

"We are not sure yet whether they have fled or not."  "If it is, action will be taken against them for violating discipline," the officer added.

