Two cleaners die while working in a septic tank in Shariatpur

Two cleaners died after inhaling toxic gas while cleaning a septic tank in Damudya upazila of Shariatpur district early Friday.

The deceased were Malek Sheikh, 45, and Liton Bepari, 35, both from Sonatala in Bogura upazila.

The incident occurred at the house of Kabir Sardar in North Damudya village.

According to Emarat Hossain, officer-in-charge of Damudya Police Station, the men were hired for Tk10,000 to clean the tank.

Liton fell into the tank, and Malek followed to rescue him, but both became unconscious.

Fire service personnel rescued them, but they were declared dead at the local hospital.