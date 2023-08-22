Two children drown in Kurigram

Two children drowned in a pond while taking a bath at Kurigram's Rajarhat upazila.

The incident took place at Khuliatari village of Chakirpashar union of the upazila on Tuesday (22 August).

Rajarhat Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Abdullahil Zaman said the two children drowned while taking a bath in the pond in front of the house.

The deceased were identified as Sohana Akter, 7, daughter of Solaiman Ali of Medni Khitab Khan village of Gharial Danga union of the upazila, and Roksana Akter, 8, daughter of Ripon Mia of Khuliatari village.

When they could not be found anywhere, the mother of one of the children started searching around. At one point, she found the bodies of the two children floating in the pond in front of the house.

Later, locals came and recovered the bodies from the pond.