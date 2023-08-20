Two Chhatra Dal leaders remanded, 4 sent to jail

A court here today placed two leaders of Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal on two-day remand each and sent four others to jail in two cases lodged under arms and special power's acts.

The two remanded accused are - Mominul Islam alias Jisan, 31, and Md Arif Billah, 30.

The four accused, who were sent to jail, are- Md Abdullah Riyad, 29, Md Hasanur Rahman alias Hasan, 32, Md Shahadat Hossain, 31, and Jahir Uddin Mohammad Babar, 32.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Saiful Islam passed the order, allowing a plea of investigation officer and detective branch (DB) sub-inspector Md Asaduzzaman.

DB arrested the six on 19 August and recovered three arms with ammunition from their possessions.

Police later filed the two cases with Lalbagh Police Station.