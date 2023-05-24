98 BNP men sued over Dhanmondi clash with police

Two cases were filed on Wednesday against 98 BNP leaders and activists including its standing committee member Gayeshwar Chandra Roy in connection with a clash between police and the party activists in front of City College in the capital's Dhanmondi area on Tuesday.

Police filed the cases with Dhanmondi Police Station and New Market Police Station.

Dhanmondi Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Ikram Ali Miah said a case was filed with the police station mentioning names of 52 BNP leaders and activists and many unknown ones for attacking police and vandalizing cars during the party's march on the day.

Shafiqul Gani Sabu, officer-in-charge (OC) of New Market Police Station, said police filed a case against 46 named BNP leaders and activists and another 400/ 500 unidentified people over the clash.

The plaintiff claimed the attack by BNP men caused losses of Tk10 lakh, the OC said.

Earlier, police clashed with BNP leaders and activists in front of City College the capital's Dhanmondi area on Tuesday after the party's prescheduled march programme to press home their 10-point demand, including holding the next general election under a non-party caretaker government.