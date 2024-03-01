Two BUET students lost their lives in Bailey Road fire

UNB
01 March, 2024, 12:30 pm
Last modified: 01 March, 2024, 12:36 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Two students of Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) died in the fire at Bailey Road in the capital on Thursday night.

They were Nahian Amin, 22-batch student of EEE department and Lamisha Islam, of the Mechanical department of the same batch, Dhaka Medical College Hospital Police Outpost In-Charge Inspector Bachchu Mia confirmed on Friday.

Their bodies were handed over to the family members.

Prof Mizanur Rahman of BUET said Namaj-e-Janaza of both the students were also completed early in the morning.

