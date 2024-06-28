Two brothers killed as truck rams motorcycle in Dhaka Cantonment area

Two brothers were killed after their motorcycle was rammed by a truck on Kalshi Road in Dhaka Cantonment area in the capital's Mirpur late Thursday (27 June).

The deceased have been identified as Sifatur Rahman aka Rahul, 21, and his younger brother Rafi, 16, Inspector Bachchu Mia, in-charge of Dhaka Medical College and Hospital police camp, said citing health officials.

The accident took place at around 11:00pm near Sumatra Filling Station in the cantonment area, he said.

The accident left the siblings severely injured, Inspector Bachchu said, adding that they were immediately rushed to Dhaka Medical where the doctors declared Rahul dead at around 12:00am. "Rafi died on Friday morning."

Cantonment Police Station Sub-Inspector Tajul Islam said the two bodies were handed over to relatives without post-mortem at the request of the family.

"The truck driver fled the scene with the vehicle after the incident," he added.