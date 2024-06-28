Two brothers killed as truck rams motorcycle in Dhaka Cantonment area

Bangladesh

TBS Report
28 June, 2024, 07:10 pm
Last modified: 28 June, 2024, 07:22 pm

Related News

Two brothers killed as truck rams motorcycle in Dhaka Cantonment area

"The truck driver fled the scene with the vehicle after the incident," said Cantonment Police Station Sub-Inspector Tajul Islam

TBS Report
28 June, 2024, 07:10 pm
Last modified: 28 June, 2024, 07:22 pm
Representational image of accident. Photo: Collected
Representational image of accident. Photo: Collected

Two brothers were killed after their motorcycle was rammed by a truck on Kalshi Road in Dhaka Cantonment area in the capital's Mirpur late Thursday (27 June).

The deceased have been identified as Sifatur Rahman aka Rahul, 21, and his younger brother Rafi, 16, Inspector Bachchu Mia, in-charge of Dhaka Medical College and Hospital police camp, said citing health officials.

The accident took place at around 11:00pm near Sumatra Filling Station in the cantonment area, he said.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The accident left the siblings severely injured, Inspector Bachchu said, adding that they were immediately rushed to Dhaka Medical where the doctors declared Rahul dead at around 12:00am. "Rafi died on Friday morning."

Sub-Inspector (SI) of Cantonment Police Station. Tajul Islam said that

Cantonment Police Station Sub-Inspector Tajul Islam said the two bodies were handed over to relatives without post-mortem at the request of the family.

"The truck driver fled the scene with the vehicle after the incident," he added.

Top News

Dhaka Cantonment Area / Bangladesh / Accident

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

How Bangladeshis being 'scapegoated' ahead of UK election

How Bangladeshis being 'scapegoated' ahead of UK election

6h | Panorama
Sajib Ranjan Biswas (left) and Rajesh Saha create sound effects for a movie scene at their Cowbell Studio. The duo represents the new generation of Foley artists in Bangladesh, striving to elevate the art form in the digital age. Photo: Courtesy

The art of Foley: Crafting cinematic soundscapes at FDC

9h | Features
Illustration: TBS

Declining share of consumption in GDP

6h | Panorama
Students hold placards showing discontent over the High Court’s decision to reinstate the quota system in government jobs. Photo: UNB

Quotas in govt jobs should not be treated as a binary problem

7h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Bangladesh to earn Tk5.5 crore from ICC for T20 World Cup performance

Bangladesh to earn Tk5.5 crore from ICC for T20 World Cup performance

1h | Videos
Whoever is the president of the United States China-India-Russia who benefits?

Whoever is the president of the United States China-India-Russia who benefits?

20h | Videos
Proteas get rid of 32-year semifinal-curse

Proteas get rid of 32-year semifinal-curse

21h | Videos
How an Australian Deal Freed Assange

How an Australian Deal Freed Assange

22h | Videos