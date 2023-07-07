Two brothers killed in road crash on their way to a wedding in Chattogram

Bangladesh

TBS Report
07 July, 2023, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 07 July, 2023, 04:58 pm

Related News

Two brothers killed in road crash on their way to a wedding in Chattogram

TBS Report
07 July, 2023, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 07 July, 2023, 04:58 pm
Two brothers killed in road crash on their way to a wedding in Chattogram

Two brothers lost their lives after a pickup van collided with a CNG-run auto-rickshaw on Chattogram-Kaptai road.

The accident took place on Thursday afternoon (6 July) near the Katalpir Shah Mazar area. 

The victims, identified as Md Akkas Uddin, 60, and Kazi Mumtaz Uddin, 62, were en route to a wedding ceremony of a relative's daughter.

SI Zainal Abedin, in-charge of the Cuet police outpost, said local residents came to the aid of the injured brothers and transported them to Chattogram Medical College Hospital. 

Akkas Uddin succumbed to his injuries shortly after arrival and Kazi Mumtaz Uddin passed away while undergoing treatment.

Top News

Chattogram / road accident

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

Paakhi: Enter the realm of luxurious home textile

5h | Brands
Infographic: TBS

Microplastics in frogs and fish: A grave concern for human health and ecosystems

4h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Coach Dreams Sunset: An aromatic bath in Jasmine

5h | Brands
Infographic: TBS

Online pharmacy market: Still in its infancy, but high potential

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Some of the best achievements of Bangladesh's best-ever opener Tamim

Some of the best achievements of Bangladesh's best-ever opener Tamim

1d | TBS SPORTS
Ukraine fears N –Plant disaster

Ukraine fears N –Plant disaster

23h | TBS World
The price of one mango in Munshiganj is 1200 taka!

The price of one mango in Munshiganj is 1200 taka!

1d | TBS Stories
How currency devaluation costs govt dearly

How currency devaluation costs govt dearly

4h | TBS Insight

Most Read

1
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

2
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bill Gates congratulates Senjuti Saha for being recognised as one of the Top 100 Asian Scientists of 2023

3
Photo: Mahfuz Ullah Babu
Markets

Sacrificial cattle traders face losses with decreased demand, falling prices

4
ADB appoints Fatima Yasmin as Vice-President for sectors, themes
Bangladesh

ADB appoints Fatima Yasmin as Vice-President for sectors, themes

5
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

6
Photo collected from Facebook.
Splash

Renowned actress Mita Chowdhury passes away