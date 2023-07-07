Two brothers killed in road crash on their way to a wedding in Chattogram

Two brothers lost their lives after a pickup van collided with a CNG-run auto-rickshaw on Chattogram-Kaptai road.

The accident took place on Thursday afternoon (6 July) near the Katalpir Shah Mazar area.

The victims, identified as Md Akkas Uddin, 60, and Kazi Mumtaz Uddin, 62, were en route to a wedding ceremony of a relative's daughter.

SI Zainal Abedin, in-charge of the Cuet police outpost, said local residents came to the aid of the injured brothers and transported them to Chattogram Medical College Hospital.

Akkas Uddin succumbed to his injuries shortly after arrival and Kazi Mumtaz Uddin passed away while undergoing treatment.