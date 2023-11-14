Two BNP men remanded in CJ residence attack case

Bangladesh

BSS
14 November, 2023, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 14 November, 2023, 06:10 pm

Related News

Two BNP men remanded in CJ residence attack case

Police filed the case with Ramna Police Station against 59 leaders and activists of BNP including its secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, vice-chairman Barkat Ullah Bulu, Abdul Awal Mintoo and Shamsuzzaman Dudu.

BSS
14 November, 2023, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 14 November, 2023, 06:10 pm
Photo: BSS
Photo: BSS

A Dhaka court on Tuesday placed two BNP activists on five-day remand each in a case lodged over attack on the official residence of Chief Justice (CJ) during BNP's grand rally in the city's Nayapaltan area on 28 October.
 
The two remanded accused are - Md Yahia Noman, 31, and Md Nayeem Hasan, 29.
 
Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Mehedi Hasan passed the order as police produced the duo before the court and pleaded to place them on seven-day remand each in the case. The defence however, argued for their bail.
 
The court earlier sent another accused Md Al Amin Imran, 31, to jail.
 
BNP men on 28 October allegedly attacked the residence of the chief justice, breaking down one of the gates. They hurled brickbats towards the main building indiscriminately.
 
Police filed the case with Ramna Police Station against 59 leaders and activists of BNP including its secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, vice-chairman Barkat Ullah Bulu, Abdul Awal Mintoo and Shamsuzzaman Dudu.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

BNP men / Remand / attack / case

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Nayem Ali

Autumn afternoon amore...

11h | Features
The sustainable design of Ajo Idea Space contains 18 layers that have been brought to life through repurposed materials and innovative construction techniques. Photo: Nazmus Sakib

Ajo Idea Space in Gulshan: Building the new with the old

18h | Habitat
A graduating batch of AMS Academy. Four batches have graduated from the school so far. Photo: Courtesy

AMS Academy: Country’s first online English Medium school

21h | Panorama
A lesson on losing to win: 30 years of Baazigar

A lesson on losing to win: 30 years of Baazigar

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Dominant India face familiar foes New Zealand in first semi of 2023 CWC

Dominant India face familiar foes New Zealand in first semi of 2023 CWC

8h | TBS SPORTS
Karar Oi Louho Kopat - distortion of history!

Karar Oi Louho Kopat - distortion of history!

7h | TBS Stories
Are Gaza's hospitals going to close completely?

Are Gaza's hospitals going to close completely?

7h | TBS World
Spinning sector in gas and dollar crisis

Spinning sector in gas and dollar crisis

10h | TBS Economy