Two BNP men remanded in CJ residence attack case

A Dhaka court on Tuesday placed two BNP activists on five-day remand each in a case lodged over attack on the official residence of Chief Justice (CJ) during BNP's grand rally in the city's Nayapaltan area on 28 October.



The two remanded accused are - Md Yahia Noman, 31, and Md Nayeem Hasan, 29.



Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Mehedi Hasan passed the order as police produced the duo before the court and pleaded to place them on seven-day remand each in the case. The defence however, argued for their bail.



The court earlier sent another accused Md Al Amin Imran, 31, to jail.



BNP men on 28 October allegedly attacked the residence of the chief justice, breaking down one of the gates. They hurled brickbats towards the main building indiscriminately.



Police filed the case with Ramna Police Station against 59 leaders and activists of BNP including its secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, vice-chairman Barkat Ullah Bulu, Abdul Awal Mintoo and Shamsuzzaman Dudu.