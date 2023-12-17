Two Bangladeshis shot dead by BSF over 'entering' Indian territory through Chuadanga border

Two Bangladeshis were shot dead by India's Border Security Force (BSF) for allegedly entering the neighbouring country's territory through the border in Darshana upazila of Chuadanga last night.

The deceased were identified as Sajedur Rahman, 27, son of Haider Ali, and Khaja Moinuddin, 35, son of Shariat Ullah. Both men were from Chhoygharia village under the Parkrisnapur-Madna union of the upazila.

Seeking anonymity, a villager said they heard two people crossed the border into India to "smuggle" cattle at night, and they were shot dead.

Darshana police station's officer-in-charge, Biplob Kumar Saha, said two locals might have gone into India, crossing the border, to bring in cattle.

The BSF shot them for intrusion, and their bodies were still inside Indian territory, the OC said.

However, the local Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB-6) has not commented on this connection.