Two Awami League leaders detained at border while attempting to flee

Bangladesh

TBS Report
08 August, 2024, 03:45 pm
Last modified: 08 August, 2024, 03:46 pm

Representational Photo: UNB
Representational Photo: UNB

Two leaders from Hasina's Awami League were detained by the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) at the Darshana integrated check post in Chuadanga as they attempted to flee the country.

Rajshahi City Corporation Ward Councillor and Rajshahi Metropolitan Awami League General Secretary Rajab Ali, along with his associate Zakir Hossain, were stopped by BGB personnel on Wednesday morning as they attempted to cross into India, reports PTI.

BGB personnel grew suspicious and detained them for questioning, during which they admitted to their intention to flee the country.

