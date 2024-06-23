Two arrested for pelting stones on moving train

Bangladesh

TBS Report
23 June, 2024, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 23 June, 2024, 09:42 pm

Related News

Two arrested for pelting stones on moving train

TBS Report
23 June, 2024, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 23 June, 2024, 09:42 pm
The arrests were made in the Baraitali area of Chakaria upazila of Cox&#039;s Bazar district on 22 June. Photo: Courtesy
The arrests were made in the Baraitali area of Chakaria upazila of Cox's Bazar district on 22 June. Photo: Courtesy

Railway police have arrested two youths in connection with pelting stones on a moving train traveling from Chattogram to Cox's Bazar.

The arrests were made in the Baraitali area of Chakaria upazila of Cox's Bazar district yesterday night, Superintendent of Railway Police Hasan Chowdhury said at a press conference held at Chattogram Railway Police Station today (23 June).

The arrested individuals have been identified as Payar Mohammad Payaru, 22, and Abdullah Al Noman, 22.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Hasan Chowdhury said the incident occurred on the morning of 28 June when an Eid special train from Chattogram to Cox's Bazar was passing through the Chakaria area. A group of youths threw stones at the train, and a video of the incident subsequently went viral on social media.

Following an investigation, the police identified three suspects. Payaru and Noman were apprehended during a raid, while the third suspect, Ariful Islam, remains at large.

Hasan Chowdhury noted that stone pelting incidents have been a recurring issue in the Chakaria area.

"Young children and teenage boys are often seen throwing stones at trains for fun. Police are trying their best to stop stone pelting. Legal action is being taken. In this case, the parents are also brought under the law by the police. Awareness is needed to stop stone pelting," he added.

According to Chattogram Railway Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Shahidul Islam, there have been four cases of stone pelting on trains in the last six months, with three incidents occurring on the Cox's Bazar line and one in Barabakunda area of Sitakunda. A total of four individuals have been arrested in these cases.

Authorities continue to urge the public for increased awareness and cooperation to curb this dangerous behavior.

stone pelting / moving train

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Collage: TBS Creative

In the time of goats and Russell's Vipers

2h | Features
The 2024 Crown Sport (left) and the 2024 Crown Crossover are dramatically different in terms of features and comfort catering to different groups of consumers. PHOTO: Nafirul Haq

2024 Toyota Crown Crossover vs Sport: Breathing new life into the iconic ‘Crown’ name

6h | Wheels
There has been an uptick in channels such as farmer’s markets, e-commerce and social commerce platforms that claim to sell ‘chemical-free’ or organic food. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

How organic is the organic food sold in Bangladesh?

14h | Panorama
When first planted, Napier takes two months to grow up to five feet. Thereafter the grass can be harvested every month. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Plants that feed our food: Napier taking over farmland to support livestock boom

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

China has spent at least $230 billion to build its EV industry

China has spent at least $230 billion to build its EV industry

27m | Videos
Difference between Bangladesh and Afghanistan in T20

Difference between Bangladesh and Afghanistan in T20

1h | Videos
What will Israel respond to Hezbollah's attack?

What will Israel respond to Hezbollah's attack?

1h | Videos
Analysts urge formulation of new energy policy, not plan

Analysts urge formulation of new energy policy, not plan

3h | Videos