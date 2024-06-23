Two arrested for pelting stones on moving train

The arrests were made in the Baraitali area of Chakaria upazila of Cox's Bazar district on 22 June. Photo: Courtesy

Railway police have arrested two youths in connection with pelting stones on a moving train traveling from Chattogram to Cox's Bazar.

The arrests were made in the Baraitali area of Chakaria upazila of Cox's Bazar district yesterday night, Superintendent of Railway Police Hasan Chowdhury said at a press conference held at Chattogram Railway Police Station today (23 June).

The arrested individuals have been identified as Payar Mohammad Payaru, 22, and Abdullah Al Noman, 22.

Hasan Chowdhury said the incident occurred on the morning of 28 June when an Eid special train from Chattogram to Cox's Bazar was passing through the Chakaria area. A group of youths threw stones at the train, and a video of the incident subsequently went viral on social media.

Following an investigation, the police identified three suspects. Payaru and Noman were apprehended during a raid, while the third suspect, Ariful Islam, remains at large.

Hasan Chowdhury noted that stone pelting incidents have been a recurring issue in the Chakaria area.

"Young children and teenage boys are often seen throwing stones at trains for fun. Police are trying their best to stop stone pelting. Legal action is being taken. In this case, the parents are also brought under the law by the police. Awareness is needed to stop stone pelting," he added.

According to Chattogram Railway Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Shahidul Islam, there have been four cases of stone pelting on trains in the last six months, with three incidents occurring on the Cox's Bazar line and one in Barabakunda area of Sitakunda. A total of four individuals have been arrested in these cases.

Authorities continue to urge the public for increased awareness and cooperation to curb this dangerous behavior.