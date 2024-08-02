Two 11 and 12-year-olds made accused in sabotage case in Bogura

TBS Report
02 August, 2024, 03:50 pm
Last modified: 02 August, 2024, 03:54 pm

Two 11 and 12-year-olds made accused in sabotage case in Bogura

Police produced the boys before the court on Thursday. Later, the court sent the two boys to a juvenile correction centre.

TBS Report
02 August, 2024, 03:50 pm
Last modified: 02 August, 2024, 03:54 pm
Photo: Canva
Photo: Canva

Two children, aged between 11 and 12 years, have been made accused in a sabotage case filed by police over the recent violence centring the quota reform protests.

The suspects have been identified as Siam Babu (12), son of MIthu Islam and Sabidul Islam Shupto (11), son of Jahangir Alam of Andarbari village of Bogura's Sariakandi upazila. Both are seventh grade students of Sariakandi Government Boys High School.

Police produced the boys before the court on Thursday. Later, the court sent the two boys to a juvenile correction centre.

According to the case statement, the two boys had vandalised and set fire to two rescue boats of the district's Sonatola and Sariakandi upazila administration. A gaslight and a match were found in their pockets after they were apprehended.   

Asked about the matter, Upazila Nirbahi Officer of Sariakandi Towhidur Rahman said, "Locals had caught the two boys red-handed. They brought the boys to me, and I handed them over to police. Police later took them to the court."

Officer In-charge (OC) of Sariakandi Police Station Robiul Islam said, "Bogura Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal-1 has sent the boys to Jessore Child Development Centre. A case has been filed against them under the Special Power Act. Only investigation will tell whether they were involve in the sabotage or not."

