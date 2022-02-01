TV-set top box made mandatory for users, cable operators have 2 months to implement directive 

Bangladesh

TBS Report
01 February, 2022, 02:20 pm
Last modified: 01 February, 2022, 03:09 pm

Information and Broadcasting Minister Hasan Mahmud made the announcement on Tuesday 

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has made it mandatory to set up TV set-top boxes (STB) in a bid to bring the country's existing TV cable network under a digital system.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Hasan Mahmud made the announcement while addressing the press following a meeting with the Cable Operators' Association of Bangladesh (COAB) on Tuesday.

He said that cable operators across Bangladesh have been given two months' time to implement the directive and digitise their services.

HC postpones Govt’s decision to set up TV set-top box

"They [cable TV operator] have till 31 March to ensure the use of digital STBs in Dhaka and Chattogram and across the country by 1 June," he added. 

The minister said that if it was not installed within this period, users will not be able watch satellite TV channels 

