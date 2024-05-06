Turkish navy ship 'TCG Kinaliada' to Bangladesh

Turkish Navy ship "TCG Kınalıada" will carry out a port visit to Chattogram on 7-9 May.

"TCG Kınalıada" (F-514) has been on an expedition to the Far East, visiting at 24 ports in 20 countries during her four-and-a-half-month journey in order to increase the visibility of the Turkish Naval Forces and improve bilateral relations with the countries to be visited.

"TCG Kınalıada" is scheduled to arrive in Chattogram Port on Tuesday (7 May) at 10:00am, reads a Turkish Embassy press release.

The Turkish navy ship ''TCG Kınalıada'' will arrive in Bangladesh on the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Türkiye and Bangladesh.

Commissioned in 2019, the "TCG Kınalıada" is the last ADA Class navy ship which was built by the İstanbul Naval Shipyard in accordance with the MİLGEM Programme and integrated with Türkiye's first national surface-to-surface guided missile ATMACA, developed by ROKETSAN.