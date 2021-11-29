Turkish navy chief pays courtesy call on Admiral M Shaheen Iqbal

Turkish Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Adnan Ozbal paid a courtesy call on Chief of Naval Staff Admiral M Shaheen Iqbal, at the Naval Headquarters in Banani on Monday.

During a courtesy call at the Naval Headquarters, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral M Shaheen Iqbal exchanged greetings with the Chief of Naval Staff of Turkey and thanked Admiral Adnan Ozbal for his visit to Bangladesh, said an ISPR press release.

At that time Admiral Shaheen referred to the bilateral relations between the two countries and stressed the need to take these relations further.

The naval chiefs of the two countries discussed various bilateral issues including enhancing mutual training activities for the development of professional skills.

It is to be noted that at the end of the visit, the Turkish Navy Chief will leave Dhaka on 1 December.