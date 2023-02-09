Turkey seeks Bangladesh's assistance to combat earthquake aftershocks

Bangladesh

Turkish Ambassador to Bangladesh Mustafa Osman Turan on Thursday sought help from Bangladesh as the country is struggling to overcome the enormous challenges being hit by twin earthquakes and many aftershocks.

He said they are not interested in receiving cash support but winter clothes and medicines and other materials are preferred from Bangladesh.

In a media briefing at the Embassy, the Ambassador expressed gratitude to the government and people of Bangladesh for coming forward instantly after the earthquakes.

He said the next one or two days will be very crucial to save more lives.

Ambassador Turan said no Bangladesh citizen has so far been affected.

He, however, said a former Turkish Ambassador to Bangladesh (immediate past Ambassador) who was posted in one of the affected provinces remains missing soon after the earthquake hit there.

"Unfortunately, we don't have any information about him," said Ambassador Turan, seeking prayers for his quick rescue.

The Bangladeshi government sent a search and rescue team by military aircraft last evening and declared a day of national mourning with flags lowered at half-mast on all government premises for Thursday.

"This is a gesture we will not forget. There is an outpouring of support and solidarity by the people of Bangladesh on social media too," said the Ambassador.

The original headline has been modified by TBS.

