Turkey to provide free treatment to 7 injured students

Bangladesh

Representational image of the flags of Bangladesh and Turkey side by side. Collected
Representational image of the flags of Bangladesh and Turkey side by side. Collected

The Turkish government has agreed to take seven Bangladeshis who were injured during the student-led anti-discrimination movement in July last to Turkey and provide free medical treatment at the request of Bangladesh's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

"The Turkish side confirmed it to us recently … this generous decision shows that the Turkish government is beside Bangladesh's interim government," foreign ministry's Director General of East Europe and CIS wing Md. Abul Hasan Mridha told BSS today.   
 As the Turkish government agreed to provide free medical treatment, he said, now the health ministry in coordination with the Turkish authority will decide which seven injured would be sent there.

This collaboration reflects growing ties between Bangladesh and Turkey, especially in response to Bangladesh's current needs during the transitional period, Mridha said.  

The decision came after Foreign Affairs Advisor Ambassador Md. Touhid Hossain and Foreign Secretary Ambassador Md. Jasim Uddin met the Turkish Ambassador to discuss advanced medical treatment for the persons who were injured during the movement.

On August 27, 2024, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during a telephone conversation with Chief Advisor Professor Dr Muhammad Yunus expressed interest in providing support reform initiatives of Bangladesh's interim government.

Later, a Turkish government delegation visited Bangladesh from October 13 to 15 to explore areas of cooperation.

The delegation held discussions with relevant Bangladeshi ministries and agencies on possible Turkish support for reforms in the election system, financial sector, and other key areas.

Turkey / medical aid

