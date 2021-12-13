Turkey to provide 100 scholarships to Bangladeshi students

Bangladesh

The Foreign Ministers hoped to work together to take further steps to increase trade between the two countries

Foreign Ministers of Bangladesh and Turkey Photo: Collected
Foreign Ministers of Bangladesh and Turkey Photo: Collected

The Turkish government has announced 100 scholarships for Bangladeshi students.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu and Bangladesh Foreign Minister A K Abdul Momen's meeting in Ankara held yesterday (12 December) has given assurance in this regard, said a press release.

According to the press release, the Turkish Foreign Minister hosted a dinner in honour of Abdul Momen and his wife at his residence yesterday.

During the meeting, the Foreign Ministers of the two countries discussed issues of mutual interest.

When Momen requested that the number of scholarships provided by the Turkish government for Bangladeshi students be increased to 100, the Turkish Foreign Minister agreed to take necessary steps in this regard.

Momen invited the Turkish Foreign Minister to visit Bangladesh for the inauguration of the park in Dhaka named after Kamal Ataturk, the founder of the Turkish Republic.

During the meeting, the two Foreign Ministers hoped to work together to take further steps to increase trade between the two countries.

Momen highlighted the opportunities for foreign investment in Bangladesh and called for increasing Turkish investment in Bangladesh. The Turkish Foreign Minister promised to take positive steps in this regard.

Momen thanked the Turkish government for their continued support and cooperation in the repatriation of Rohingya refugees to Bangladesh.

Mayor of Dhaka North City Corporation Atiqul Islam, Ambassador of Bangladesh to Turkey Masood Mannan and senior officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkey were also present on the occasion.

