Turkey earthquake: Missing Bangladeshi student rescued

Bangladeshi student Md Golam Syed Rinku has been rescued a day after the earthquake of 7.8 magnitude rocked Türkiye and Syria along their borders killing more than 5,000 people.

Rinku's cousin Khairul Islam said his friends in Turkey confirmed over the phone that Rinku was rescued around 9.30pm Tuesday.

Hailing from Bogura's Deonai village, Ringku went to study in Turkey with a scholarship back in 2015.

He was a student of the geography department of Kahramanmaraş Sütçü İmam Üniversitesi.

Relatives said that Rinku lived in the southern province of Kahramanmaras in Turkey.

They could not trace him after the building he was residing in was completely destroyed by the terrible earthquake.