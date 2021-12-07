Tulip becomes UK Shadow Economic Secretary

Tulip Rizwana Siddiq, a British parliament member and granddaughter of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, has been appointed as the country's shadow economic secretary.



In a tweet, Tulip said, "After nearly six years as Shadow Early Years Minister, I'm pleased to be taking on the role of Shadow Economic Secretary to the Treasury (City Minister). I'm looking forward to a new challenge in Shadow Chancellor at Rachel Reeves MP's team.



Championing the early years sector from the Labour frontbench has been a privilege. Early education is crucial in shaping children's life chances, and I will never stop fighting for those who provide it to be properly recognised and supported.



They truly are unsung heroes. There are too many people I want to thank for all the support they've given me in holding the Government to account on early years.



As Shadow Minister for Children and Early Years, I have also fought for better support for vulnerable children, looked after children, children with SEND and those eligible for free school meals.



Thanks to all the campaigners and organisations who supported me in this work.



I know my successor will do an amazing job of standing up for children and those working to support them, and I wish her and the new Shadow Education Secretary."