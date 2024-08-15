Tuku, Palak and Saikat placed on 10-day remand each

Bangladesh

TBS Report
15 August, 2024, 04:10 pm
Last modified: 15 August, 2024, 04:55 pm

Police produced the trio in the court this afternoon. Photo: TBS
A Dhaka court today placed former deputy speaker Shamsul Haque Tuku, former state minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak and Dhaka University Chhatra League general secretary Tanvir Hasan Saikat on 10-day remand each.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Rashidul Alam passed the order after the accused were produced in the court in a murder case this (15 August) afternoon.

No lawyer represented them.

Following the remand order, the accused have been taken to DB office in the capital for interrogation.

Tuku, Palak and Saikat have been taken to DB office for interrogation. Photo: TBS
All three of them were arrested from the Nikunja residential area of the capital yesterday (14 August).

According to Dhaka Metropolitan Police, they were hiding in the residential area. Acting on a tip-off, police arrested them in a murder case filed at Paltan police station.

