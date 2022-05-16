TTE Shafiqul not guilty: Probe committee

The probe committee, formed to investigate the suspension of the Travel ticket examiner (TTE) of Sundarban Express train Shafiqul Islam - has found no evidence of misconduct against him.

TTE Shafiqul had been under fire for fining three ticketless passengers who introduced themselves as relatives of the railway minister.

The inquiry committee disclosed this information on Monday (16 May), five days after the scheduled date.

A three-member committee headed by Pakshey Divisional Railway Assistant Transport Officer (ATO) Sajedul Islam submitted the 40-page probe report to Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Shahidul Islam at his office on Monday (16 May) at 11:20am.

Shahidul Islam said that TTE has been declared completely innocent according to the report.

"The guard of the train Shariful Islam incited the ticketless passenger Imrul Kayes and forced him to file a complaint against the TTE", added the DRM.

Earlier, a three-member inquiry committee headed by ATO Sajedul Islam was formed on 7 May to investigate the incident.

The other members of the committee were Assistant Executive Engineer Shipon Ali and Assistant Commandant of Railway Security Forces (ACRNB) Abu Hena Mostafa Kamal.

On 5 May, three passengers boarded an AC cabin of Sundarbans Express from Ishwardi railway junction station and were going to Dhaka without tickets.

When Shafiqul - the on-duty TTE - asked them to show their tickets, they introduced themselves as the relatives of Railways Minister Nurul Islam Sujan instead of complying with the query.

Eventually, the TTE fined and gave them three tickets for regular seats in a non-AC coach. The passengers had to pay around Tk1,050 in total.

Following this incident, the trio then filed a complaint against the TTE in Dhaka.

Meanwhile, the railway minister's wife made a phone call to the Pakshey DCO asking for the TTE's immediate suspension, according to the mother of one of the passengers.

Later, the TTE got suspended for reportedly being rude to passengers. However, he was reinstated to his post on 8 May following widespread backlash.

Reportedly, Safiqul Islam collected Tk50,000 fine from the ticketless passengers after resuming duty on 10 May on Chilahati Bound Rupsha Express Train leaving Khulna.