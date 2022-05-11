TTE Shafiqul collects Tk50,000 fine after resuming duty 

TBS Report
11 May, 2022, 07:30 pm
Last modified: 11 May, 2022, 07:36 pm

TTE Shafiqul collects Tk50,000 fine after resuming duty 

TBS Report
11 May, 2022, 07:30 pm
Last modified: 11 May, 2022, 07:36 pm
TTE Shafiqul Islam. Photo: Collected
TTE Shafiqul Islam. Photo: Collected

Travel ticket examiner (TTE) of Sundarban Express train, Shafiqul Islam, who was suspended for fining three passengers while travelling without tickets after introducing themselves as the relatives of the railways minister, has collected Tk50,000 fine from the ticketless passengers after resuming duty on Tuesday.

He fined 165 passengers who were travelling ticketless on two trains, reports Prothom Alo. 

Md Safiqul Islam resumed his work Tuesday (10 May) noon in Chilahati Bound Rupsha Express Train leaving Khulna.     

TTE Shafiqul said he fined Tk9,110 from the ticketless passengers of Rupsha Express Train and Tk40,760 from Khulna bound Seemanto Express Train.

According to railway sources, the TTE was suspended on 5 May for "misbehaving with three passengers", who were boarded Sundarbans Express from Ishwardi railway junction station on Thursday and were going to Dhaka in an AC cabin without tickets. 

The TTE then fined and gave the three tickets for regular seats in a non-AC coach.  

The passengers had to pay around Tk1,050 in total.

However, it later was revealed that the three passengers were indeed relatives of Railways Minister Nurul Islam Sujan.

The incident drew widespread criticism and many including right-bodies like the Transparency International Bangladesh demanded resignation of the rail minister.

TTE shafiqul

