TTE got suspended after phone call of railway minister's wife: Claims mother of one of the passengers

Bangladesh

TBS Report
08 May, 2022, 09:10 am
Last modified: 08 May, 2022, 09:47 am

Related News

TTE got suspended after phone call of railway minister's wife: Claims mother of one of the passengers

TBS Report
08 May, 2022, 09:10 am
Last modified: 08 May, 2022, 09:47 am
Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The passengers who were recently fined by a Bangladesh Railway (BR) ticket examiner (TTE) for travelling ticketless have been identified.

According to a Prothom Alo report published on early Sunday, the three are close relatives of the railway minister's wife Shammi Akter. 

And Imrul Kayes, the person who filed the written complaint against TTE Shafiqul Islam is the son of Yasmin Akhter, cousin of the minister's wife. 

Shammi Akhter and Yasmin Akhter were together on the night of the incident, Yasmin Akhter was quoted as saying by Prothom Alo. 

As per her statement, after Imrul called and notified the two about the TTE misbehaving, the railway minister's wife immediately spoke to a senior railway official at around 3am and asked Shafiqul to be suspended.

It has been learned that Imrul, a graduate of North South University (NSU), lives in the Nur Mahalla area under Ishwardi Sadar upazila. He is currently working for a multinational company.

Meanwhile, the other two passengers are Shammi Akhter's cousins ​​Faruk Hossain and Hasan Ali. 

Imrul's mother Yasmin Akhter said that on the night of 5 May, Shammi Akhter called an assistant commercial officer (ACO) of the railway named Nurul Alam as her son could not manage tickets to come to Dhaka. 

The stationmaster said that Imrul and co did not have to buy tickets as they are relatives of the railway minister's wife. 

And this is why Imrul boarded the train ticketless. Later, train officials arranged seats for the three in an AC berth out of respect, Yasmin Akhter added.
Yasmin Akhter said, "They (three passengers) sat in the AC berth for a little comfort. When the train started its journey, the concerned TTE came and started behaving rudely to my son and cousins." 

"Train ki tor baaper? (is the train's you father's)?" he shouted at the three, Yasmin Akhter furthered while speaking to Prothom Alo.

In a statement to the media on Saturday, Railway Minister Md Nurul Islam Sujan claimed the ticketless passengers are not his relatives and he does not know them.

Responding to this Yasmin said, "I was hurt when I heard him (Sujan) say this. He called me after that and told me not to be upset. He said that all citizens are equal to him. He told me that he is looking into the matter."

Meanwhile, the divisional office of Bangladesh Railway's (BR) west zone at Pakshi formed a three-member probe body, to investigate the incident. 

The committee led by Assistant Transport Officer (ATO) of Pakshi division Sajedul Islam has been asked to submit its report within two days.

TTE Shafiqul Islam has been summoned to the Pakshi divisional office today to clarify his position to the probe body. 

Earlier on 5 May, Shafiqul Islam, the TTE in question working in Ishwardi (West Zone-BR), was suspended for reportedly being rude to passengers.

Railway sources said that the TTE misbehaved with three specific passengers – who introduced themselves as relatives of the railway minister.

But, Shafiqul Islam refuted the allegations. 

Shafiqul said, "I did not misbehave with them. The passengers claimed to be relatives of our minister.

"Out of respect and following discussions with my seniors, they were shifted to a non-AC berth."

According to sources, three passengers boarded Sundarbans Express from Ishwardi railway junction station on 5 May and were going to Dhaka in an AC cabin without tickets.

At one point, on duty Shafiqul asked for their tickets. 

Instead of complying with the query, they introduced themselves as the minister's relatives.

The TTE then fined and gave the three tickets for regular seats in a non-AC coach. The passengers had to pay around Tk1,050 in total.

Later, the trio filed a complaint against the TTE in Dhaka. 

Railway's Pakshi DCO Nasir said he was informed that a TTE misbehaved with three passengers. 

"Shafiqul was suspended after I was informed about the matter."

Top News

Bangladesh / Bangladesh Railway / Railways Minister Md Nurul Islam Sujan / TTE suspended

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A demonstrator holds up an abortion flag outside of the US Supreme Court as justices hear a major abortion case on the legality of a Republican-backed Louisiana law that imposes restrictions on abortion doctors, on Capitol Hill in Washington, US, 4 March, 2020. Photo: Reuters

Potential Supreme Court abortion decision shows callous disregard for women's lives

18h | Panorama
Kingfisher on overhead cable. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

White-breasted Kingfisher: Keeping calm and cool in our claustrophobic capital

21h | Panorama
Bang for Buck: Hero Thriller 160R

Bang for Buck: Hero Thriller 160R

22h | Wheels
Team members of Strides Co: CTO Ariq Mansur (L-R), CEO Zahia Khondoker and COO Alavi Khondoker. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Strides Co: A platform that set out to meet demands for contemporary clothing

23h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How incidents like harassment of tourists can affect the tourism business

How incidents like harassment of tourists can affect the tourism business

11h | Videos
Demand for Bangladesh-made garments growing in global market

Demand for Bangladesh-made garments growing in global market

11h | Videos
Russia conducts nuclear weapons exercises in Baltic Sea

Russia conducts nuclear weapons exercises in Baltic Sea

12h | Videos
Alina campaigns for Russia in war against Ukraine, says EU

Alina campaigns for Russia in war against Ukraine, says EU

12h | Videos

Most Read

1
File Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Economy

The return of hundi

2
3 more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak
Corruption

3 more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak

3
Photo: MumitM/TBS
Bangladesh

A city where children can’t play

4
Bangladesh receives record $2.09B remittance in April
Economy

Bangladesh receives record $2.09B remittance in April

5
Amber Heard takes the stand for the first time.
Splash

Amber Heard’s 'tearless' sobs, direct address to jury explained by body language expert

6
Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years
Economy

Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years