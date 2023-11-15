Try to figure out a way to have dialogue without pre-conditions: Peter Haas urges parties

“We are on no particular political party’s side. We want free and fair elections conducted in a peaceful manner,” US Ambassador to Bangladesh Peter Haas told reporters today (November 15, 2023).

File photo of Peter Haas. Photo: The Daily Economist
File photo of Peter Haas. Photo: The Daily Economist

The United States has reiterated that it remains neutral, without taking any side, and urged all political parties of Bangladesh to de-escalate and eschew violence and find ways for peaceful elections.

"We are on no particular political party's side. We want free and fair elections conducted in a peaceful manner," US Ambassador to Bangladesh Peter Haas told reporters today (November 15, 2023).

He called upon all sides to de-escalate, eschew violence and try to figure out a way to have dialogue without pre-conditions to improve the election atmosphere.

Ambassador Haas made the remarks after a meeting with Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader at the Secretariat.

He said they delivered the same message to all political parties in Bangladesh, that the United States remains neutral ahead of the upcoming polls.

Earlier, Ambassador Haas requested meetings with senior leaders of the three major political parties to underscore the US position regarding the upcoming election.

Meanwhile, US State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller on Tuesday said, "We have consistently said that we believe elections in Bangladesh should be free and fair and open, and they should take place free of violence."

