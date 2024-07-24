Trust must be built to deal with climate risks: Saber 

An environment of trust should be created in the world through the promised funding to deal with climate risks, Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Saber Hossain Chowdhury has said.

He said the developed world does not provide necessary financing to developing countries vulnerable to climate change, thus an atmosphere of mistrust has been created.

"Industrialised rich countries should come forward to taking necessary steps in this regard," the environment minister said while addressing the 2nd-day session of the 8th Ministerial on Climate Action held in Wuhan of China on Tuesday, according to a message received today (24 July).

He referred to the implementation of the National Adaptation Plan, Mujib Climate Prosperity Plan and the Nationally Determined Contribution adopted by the Bangladesh government to deal with climate risks.

Saber Hossain said Bangladesh has established Bangladesh Climate Change Trust Fund through its own funds, but it is not enough.

He said since Bangladesh is one of the most climate-vulnerable countries in the world, the developed world should provide more climate finance for Bangladesh.

Earlier, the environment minister held bilateral meetings with COP28 President Dr Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber and Chinese Minister for Ecology and Environment Dr Huang Rongqi on the sidelines of the first day of the 8th Ministerial on Climate Action.

During the meetings, they discussed various issues related to environment and climate change and pledged to work together.

Bangladesh delegation members - Additional Secretary (Climate Change) of the ministry Iqbal Abdullah Harun, Director (Air Quality Management) of Department of Environment (DoE) Md Ziaul Haque and Deputy Director (International Convention) Md Harun-Or-Rashid - were present.