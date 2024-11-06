Trump misinformed about attacks on minorities in Bangladesh: CA's press secretary

Addressing Trump's recent remarks about attacks on minorities in Bangladesh, the Chief Adviser's Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam today (6 November) said Trump has been misinformed in the matter.

"We believe he has been misinformed. Now that he has become the US President, he will see what the actual situation is," he told a press briefing at the Foreign Service Academy this evening.

"The US Embassy in Bangladesh is actively monitoring the situation regarding minority persecution, and we believe the information he received was highly exaggerated," he added.

The press secretary further said, "We want minorities to be able to observe their religious rituals without any hindrance. A few isolated incidents did occur, but we addressed each one and took necessary actions."

Shafiqul said the interim government hopes that the existing relations between Bangladesh and the US will reach a new height during the tenure of newly elected US President Donald Trump.

"Bangladesh has already had a good relation with the US and it has turned into a different dimension after the August revolution in Bangladesh."

Mentioning that the US always wants democracy around the world, Shafiqul Alam said the US is observing that the Bangladesh's interim government is working to reach out the country to a democratic transition from the 15-year autocratic regime and that is why the US has enhanced its works with Bangladesh.

"We hope the Bangladesh-US relations will deepen during the presidency of Donald Trump."