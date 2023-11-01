Trucks, cars vandalised in Bogura

Miscreants vandalised several vehicles on the Dhaka-Bogura Highway on Tuesday night.

The incident took place in front of Akiz pump on the Shajanpur section of Dhaka-Bogura highway area around 9pm on Tuesday night.

According to local sources, various vehicles including trucks were plying the highway at night. At that time three trucks, a CNG and a car were vandalised by throwing bricks.

Shahidul Islam, OC of Shajahanpur police station, said the police went to the spot after receiving a 999 call. At that time, the vandals ran away after seeing the police.

As the vehicles were moving on the road, it could not be known how many or which vehicles were vandalised, he added.