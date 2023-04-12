Trucks carrying construction materials will stop plying 3 days prior to Eid: Home minister

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan said on Wednesday that the movement of trucks, long vehicles or trailers carrying construction materials will be prohibited for three days prior to Eid.

"We have decided that movement of cargo trucks carrying construction materials such as rods, cement, sand will be stopped from three days before Eid. Apart from these, other trucks carrying goods will run", he said.

"At the same time, long vehicle travel will also be closed. They will resume from the day after Eid", he added.

The minister made the remarks while speaking with journalists at the ministry's conference room after a meeting to review the overall law and order situation, ensure payment of workers' salaries and allowances and keep highways safe and free from traffic jams during Eid-ul-Fitr.

The minister said that the representatives of BGMEA, BKMEA and relevant organisations have pledged to pay the salary and bonus for the month of March before the Eid-ul-Fitr holiday begins.

If they can, they will pay the salary of April too, said the minister.