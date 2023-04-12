Trucks carrying construction materials will stop plying 3 days prior to Eid: Home minister

Bangladesh

UNB
12 April, 2023, 07:00 pm
Last modified: 12 April, 2023, 07:00 pm

Related News

Trucks carrying construction materials will stop plying 3 days prior to Eid: Home minister

UNB
12 April, 2023, 07:00 pm
Last modified: 12 April, 2023, 07:00 pm
Trucks carrying construction materials will stop plying 3 days prior to Eid: Home minister

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan said on Wednesday that the movement of trucks, long vehicles or trailers carrying construction materials will be prohibited for three days prior to Eid.

"We have decided that movement of cargo trucks carrying construction materials such as rods, cement, sand will be stopped from three days before Eid. Apart from these, other trucks carrying goods will run", he said.

"At the same time, long vehicle travel will also be closed. They will resume from the day after Eid", he added.

The minister made the remarks while speaking with journalists at the ministry's conference room after a meeting to review the overall law and order situation, ensure payment of workers' salaries and allowances and keep highways safe and free from traffic jams during Eid-ul-Fitr.

The minister said that the representatives of BGMEA, BKMEA and relevant organisations have pledged to pay the salary and bonus for the month of March before the Eid-ul-Fitr holiday begins.

If they can, they will pay the salary of April too, said the minister.

Top News

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The pro-tips: How to fast and stay fit

The pro-tips: How to fast and stay fit

5h | Health
Fremo - A Farming Robot. Photo: Curtesy

Team Atlas: Building robots to solve practical problems

8h | Pursuit
Photo: Collected

Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury: The doctor with a heart of a warrior

19h | Obituary
Anup Sinha. Sketch: TBS

What does the trilateral Tripura meet mean for Bangladesh?

1d | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

Journey of a revolutionary ends

Journey of a revolutionary ends

1h | TBS Today
TBS Eid Magazine Feat. Miss World Bangladesh Oishee

TBS Eid Magazine Feat. Miss World Bangladesh Oishee

7h | TBS Stories
Does Wonder Woman have a cameo in The Flash movie?

Does Wonder Woman have a cameo in The Flash movie?

22h | TBS Entertainment
Advance order of buyer to buy two yolk eggs

Advance order of buyer to buy two yolk eggs

21h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Man scales Swadhinata Stambha; asks rescuers for cigarettes, then ends up detained
Bangladesh

Man scales Swadhinata Stambha; asks rescuers for cigarettes, then ends up detained

2
Bangladesh Bank's server restored after 7hrs
Banking

Bangladesh Bank's server restored after 7hrs

3
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Man interviewed by DW detained in an unrelated case

4
Metro rail may reduce the need for people to live near workplaces. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Metro Rail now runs for 6 hours

5
File photo
Bangladesh

HC grants bail to Rana Plaza owner

6
Jaaz lands in trouble with Tk1 lakh offer, revises format
Splash

Jaaz lands in trouble with Tk1 lakh offer, revises format