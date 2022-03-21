Truck-car collision leaves 5 dead in Ctg

Bangladesh

UNB
21 March, 2022, 10:55 am
Last modified: 21 March, 2022, 12:47 pm

Truck-car collision leaves 5 dead in Ctg

UNB
21 March, 2022, 10:55 am
Last modified: 21 March, 2022, 12:47 pm
Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

Total five people were killed and two others injured in a collision between a private car and a truck on Chattogram-Cox's Bazar Highway in Lohagora upazila of Chattogram early Monday.

Three of the deceased are -- Mohammad Ayaz, 36, Shah Alam, 34, Jahangir Alam, 41, and Humayun Kabir of Hajirpara village in Ukhia Rajapalang union of Cox's Bazar.

The Cox's Bazar-bound speeding private car crashed into the stationary truck beside the highway in front of the Padua UP office, leaving two people, travelling in the car, dead on spot and five others injured, said Rajibul Islam, sub-inspector (SI) of Dohazari highway police station.

Two others died on their way to Chattogram Medical College and Hospital (CMCH), the SI added.

Meanwhile, three others injured were sent to CMCH where Humayun succumbed to his injuries at around 10am.

"We have already seized the two vehicles involved in the accident. Necessary steps will be taken upon further investigation," said the SI.

Bangladesh / road accident / Chattogram

