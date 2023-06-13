Truck loaded with lentils engulfed in flames near Bangladesh-India border

A truck carrying a large consignment of lentils was completely gutted in a fierce blaze on Sunday (11 June) morning near the Bangladesh-India border in Malda, reports Indian English daily The Telegraph.

Reportedly, the truck had been en route to Bangladesh from India when the incident occurred.

It had been parked near Piyashbari High School, situated on the Mahadipur border, when flames suddenly erupted within the vehicle at approximately 4am.

It took firefighters and police more than an hour of arduous efforts to finally bring the raging inferno under control.