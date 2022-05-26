Truck-human hauler collision in Sirajganj leaves 5 dead

Five people were killed in a collision between a truck and a human hauler in Sirajganj's Ullapara upazila early Thursday.

The accident occurred at around 2am at the Ramarchar area under Salonga police station on the Dhaka-Rajshahi Highway, reports Prothom Alo.

The deceased are – Mukul Hossain, 35, Monir Hossain, 34, Makbul Hossain, 35, Abdul Halim, 45, and Hayder Ali, 40.

All of them were day labourers.

Six other passengers of the human hauler were also injured in the accident.

Speaking with the media, Hatikumrul Highway police station OC Lutfor Rahman said a Natore-bound human hauler collided head-on with a stone-laden truck at the Ramarchar area.

The collision left three dead on the spot and eight others injured.

Of the injured, two died on way to the hospital.

Police seized both the vehicles but could not make any arrests.

