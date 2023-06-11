Truck driver arrested over Sylhet road accident that killed 15

Members of the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) today arrested a truck driver in connection with the road accident that left 15 dead and 10 injured in the Nazir Bazar area under Dakshin Surma upazila of Sylhet last Wednesday.

Details about the arrestee could not be known immediately. RAB was scheduled to hold a press conference in this regard this noon.

Last Wednesday, 15 people were dead and 10 were injured after a truck rammed into a pickup van on the Sylhet-Dhaka highway in the upazila.

A three-member probe body headed by an additional district magistrate was formed to investigate the road crash later. The committee was asked to submit the report within seven working days.