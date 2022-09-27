Trophy smasher Bandarban UNO transferred to Dhaka

Bandarban's Alikadam Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Mehruba Islam, who broke the trophy of the winners of a football tournament in the upazila, has been transferred to Dhaka.

On Monday (26 September), she was attached to the Divisional Commissioner's office in Dhaka for posting as UNO.

At the same time Mehruba Islam appointed as UNO has also been empowered under Section-144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure 1898 to act as the executive magistrate.

Earlier on Friday (23 September), UNO Mehruba Islam was the chief guest of the final match in an inter-union football tournament which ended up in a draw and both the groups logged into an argument.

Later, the winner was announced after a try breaker, but the opposition rejected the result.

Failing to settle the issue during the prize giving ceremony, UNO Mehruba smashed the trophies in a fit of rage.

A video clip of the incident went viral on social media, sparking criticism over the UNO's such action.