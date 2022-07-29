Trishal accident: Newborn now at Dhaka’s Baby Home

TBS Report
29 July, 2022, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 29 July, 2022, 10:23 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Chhoto Moni Nibas or Baby Home in Dhaka has received the newborn miraculously born when her parents and six-year-old sister died in a road accident in Trishal, Mymensingh.

After treating her for the last two weeks, Mymensingh Medical College Hospital (MMCH) authorities on Friday handed her over to the Azimpur branch of Chhoto Moni Nibas, as the family cannot afford raising her.

Chhoto Moni Nibas is an organisation run by the government's Department of Social Services to raise children abandoned, or saved from being trafficked, or without any parental identity.

The baby's grandfather, Mostafizur Rahman Bablu, said, "I am very grateful to everyone, especially journalists, the administration, and doctors who stood by us. I myself am disabled. I have two more grandchildren. If you all lend support in taking care of them, I hope they will be fine."

On 16 July, Jahangir Alam, 42, his wife Ratna Begum, 32, and their six-year-old daughter Sanjida Akhter, were killed, hit by a truck while crossing the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway in the court building area of Trishal upazila of the district.

Before she died, the pregnant mother gave birth to a baby girl soon after the accident.

The newborn was taken to Bangladesh Community-based Medical College Hospital in Mymensingh and was later shifted to Labib Hospital in the city.

As her condition deteriorated she was admitted to the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) of MMCH on 18 July. A five-member medical team was also formed for her treatment.

On Friday, she was released from the hospital after recovering from jaundice, breathing issues, and anemia. However, her right arm and leg which were broken need another two weeks to heal.

Dr Nazrul Islam, head of the Children's Department of MMCH, said, "It is a matter of pride to be able to provide medical care to such a newborn and the most important thing is that we can say goodbye to her after her recovery. I pray she has a good life wherever she is."

When the newborn recovered on 26 July, complications arose over the responsibility of raising her.  According to a report of the District Child Welfare Board, the grandfather cannot afford to take care of the child.

Following the report, Chhoto Moni Nibas in Azimpur, Dhaka, took over responsibility for the baby, confirmed District Social Services Office Deputy Director, Abu Abdullah Md Wali Ullah.

"After completing all procedural requirements, the newborn was sent to Dhaka from the hospital. If her grandfather can afford it, she can be brought back to the family within a year after her recovery," he also said.

Otherwise, the baby can stay in Chhoto Moni Nibas up to the age of six. Her grandfather can visit the child there. If necessary, she can remain under the supervision of the government up to the age of 18.

