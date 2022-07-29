Trishal accident: Chhota Moni Nibas takes responsibility of newborn

Dhaka's Chhota Moni Nibas has agreed to take responsibility of the newborn who was miraculously born after her parents and six-year-old sister died in a road accident in Trishal, Mymensingh.

As the family could not afford to raise her they handed her over to the Chhota Moni Nibas's Azimpur branch on Friday after being treated at Mymensingh Medical College for the last two weeks.

Chhota Moni Nibas is an organisation run by the Department of Social Services to raise children who were abandoned, or saved from being trafficked or without any parental identity.

The child's grandfather Mostafizur Rahman Bablu said, "I am eternally grateful to everyone. Especially the journalists, administration and doctors who stood by us. I myself am disabled. I have two more grandsons, if you all lend a helping hand in taking care of them, I hope they will be fine."

On 16 July, Jahangir Alam, 42, his wife Ratna Begum, 32, and their six-year-old daughter Sanjida Akhter were killed after being hit by a truck while crossing the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway in the court building area of Trishal upazila of the district.

On the eve of her death, the pregnant mother gave birth to a newborn girl soon after the accident.

The newborn was taken to Bangladesh Community Based Medical College Hospital in Mymensingh and was later shifted to Labib Hospital in the city.

As her condition deteriorated she was admitted to the NICU ward of Mymensingh Medical College on 18 July.

A five-member medical team was formed for the treatment of this child. She was released from the hospital after recovery from Jaundice, breathing issues and anemia.

However, her right arm and leg which were broken need another two weeks to heal.

Dr Nazrul Islam, Head of Children's Department of Mymensingh Medical College Hospital said, "It is a matter of pride to be able to provide medical care to such a child. The most important thing is that we can say goodbye to the child after she has recovered. I pray that the child will have a good life wherever she is."

When the child recovered on 26 July, complications arose over the responsibility of raising her.

A report of the District Child Welfare Board where it was stated that the grandfather cannot afford to take care of a child. Following the report Chhota Moni Nibas in Azimpur, Dhaka, took the responsibility of the child, confirmed District Social Service Office Deputy Director Abu Abdullah Md Wali Ullah.

He said that after all the procedures were complete, the child was sent to Dhaka from the hospital. If his grandfather can afford it, the child can be brought back to the family within a year after her recovery.

Otherwise, the child can stay in the Chhota Moni Nibas up to the age of six. Her grandfather can visit the child there. If necessary, the child can remain under the supervision of the government up to the age of 18.