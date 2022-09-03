Tripura’s trade volume with Bangladesh grew 158% in 3yrs: Indian official

Bangladesh

03 September, 2022, 09:10 am
Last modified: 03 September, 2022, 09:14 am

TBS Report 

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will meet his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi on September 6 to discuss trade relations between the two countries.

According to Indian officials, Tripura's trade volume with Bangladesh increased by 158% in the last three years. 

However, the bilateral trade relation is still uneven as only 30% of the trade volume involves export to Bangladesh and 70% of the trade comes from goods imported from the country. 

The matter is expected to be discussed by Narendra Modi with Sheikh Hasina on 6 September, reports Indian news outlet The Indian Express.

Speaking to reporters at the state secretariat, India's Special Secretary for Industries and Commerce Abhishek Chandra said while the trade volume with Bangladesh used to be Rs390.68 crore, the figures now stand at Rs1,008.4 crore (Tk1.19 = Rs1).

However, he said some problems still exist in some sectors and those would be taken up by Modi with Sheikh Hasina during her visit to New Delhi.

"There are still problems in some areas. Two Border Haats with Bangladesh were stopped during Covid and weren't restarted. We have requested to allow movement of goods and services in these but it's still awaiting approval. 

"There is also some objection about an Integrated Check Post (ICP) at Muhurighat in South Tripura. Prime Minister Modi has agreed to take up these issues with the Bangladesh premier on 6 September," the official added.

Speaking on the trade deficit on the Indian side, the official said the state government has identified 26 products where the trade volume could increase but only 16 of them were permitted for export by Bangladesh. 

These include rubber and tea, two of the most important cash crops of Tripura, which has the potential of significantly boosting the state's trade prospects.

"Rubber goes to Bangladesh from Petrapole-Benapole in West Bengal (WB). If we could send it from here, it could alone boost the prospects. Our tea can be exported there with 80 % duty, which makes it uncompetitive in Bangladesh. That's why our trade balance is skewed. The PM would take up different issues from northeast India with the Bangladesh premier, including issues pertaining to Tripura."

In terms of volume, Indo-Bangla trade through six Land Customs Stations (LCS) and Integrated Check Posts in Tripura increased by Rs14.65 crore in 2018-19, by Rs30.34 crore in 2019-20 and Rs16.39 crore in 2020-21.

The industries and commerce special secretary also said as a part of the sectoral development, the Indo-Bangla friendship bridge on River Feni would be inaugurated on 9 September. 
 

Top News / South Asia

Bangladesh-India / PM Hasina / PM Modi / Tripura / Trade / import-export

