Tripura plans to bring essentials via Bangladesh during monsoon

TBS Report
22 May, 2024, 09:15 am
Last modified: 22 May, 2024, 10:04 am

Tripura plans to bring essentials via Bangladesh during monsoon

During the monsoon season, both road and rail through south Assam and the Meghalaya hills can become unreliable, said Tripura food and civil supplies minister, Susanta Chowdhury.

TBS Report
22 May, 2024, 09:15 am
Last modified: 22 May, 2024, 10:04 am
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Representational image. Photo: Collected

Due to their normal routes being at risk during the Monsoon, the Tripura govt has been working on an alternative to bring fuel and essentials through Bangladesh. 

During the monsoon season, both road and rail through south Assam and the Meghalaya hills can become unreliable, said Tripura food and civil supplies minister, Susanta Chowdhury.

He added that the transport of fuel and other essentials to the state had been affected since 26 April after a landslip in the hills of Assam disrupted rail services, says the Times of India

The damage has been repaired following track restoration.

The Tripura govt is exploring  the option to use the Bangladesh route from Benapole instead of Siliguri in West Bengal to bring essentials in case of an emergency. "The Agartala-Gangasagar (Bangladesh) Route is opened, we can bring fuel and goods from Kolkata directly via Bangladesh,"" Chowdhury, also holding the transport portfolio, said.

The Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. (IOCL) has been working to build a large fuel depot in Sepahijala district's Sekerkote for fuel storage. If this facility is created, the state will have enough fuel stock that will prove beneficial in case of any disruption in good transportation.

Chowdhury said, "Tripura has sufficient stock of fuel (1,700 kiloliters of petrol and 2,726 kiloliters of diesel) and also essential food items such as rice, wheat, oil, sugar, salt and pulses ahead of the onset of monsoon scheduled with th next two weeks in the region.

