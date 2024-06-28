Tripura CM urges Indian PM Modi to further extend connectivity with Bangladesh

File photo of Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha. Photo: Hindustan Times/PTI
File photo of Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha. Photo: Hindustan Times/PTI

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha has urged Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for extending connectivity with Bangladesh.

He urged for a new railway link from south Tripura's Belonia to Feni in Bangladesh with commencing vehicular movement between the two countries using the "Maitri Bridge", reports Indian media.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha made the call during a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah that took place in Delhi yesterday (27 June), officials said in Agartala.

An official of the Chief Minister's Office in Agartala said CM Saha also demanded conversion of single line to double line railway track, declaring MBB airport as an international airport, the establishment of 'agar' (tree) international trade and research centre in Agartala.

CM Saha also demanded to include Sabroom (Tripura)-Ramgarh-Chittagong (Bangladesh) and Sabroom-Ramgarh-Mongla route as the protocol route for transit and trans-shipment.

The Tripura CM also met Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Health and Family Welfare Minister JP Nadda, to discuss various important issues related to the state's development.

CM Saha requested JP Nadda to set up an AIIMS-like institute in Tripura, another medical college at Kulai in Dhalai district, one-time special grant to continue uninterrupted National Ambulance Services and extend the Regional Geriatric Centre Project.

